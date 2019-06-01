BreakingNews Vandalism in 2 Catholic Churches in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada - Please Pray

The Roman Catholic Church of St. Francois Xavier's sanctuary was vandalized. In rural Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the parishioners entered Sunday morning to find their church damaged by acts of violence. This is the second act of vandalism in church of Winnipeg, Manitoba within a week. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported on their Twitter account:
@rcmpmb
May 26: Roman Catholic Church in the RM of St-Francois-Xavier vandalized. Suspects gained entry to church, smashed statues & used fire extinguisher inside the church. A vehicle was seen in the church parking lot at 1:00am. Anyone with info should call #rcmpmb at (204)888-0358
Headingley RCMP received a report of a break and enter at 8 a.m. May 26. The suspect(s) smashed statues and discharged a fire extinguisher.
The head of a statue at the Sts. Vladimir and Olga Cathedral on McGregor Street was removed during the early hours of May 22.
The missing piece was later found in a duffel bag and returned to the church.
Edited from Global News
